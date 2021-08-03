Kent Sidewalk Sale Days continue through Sunday

KENT — The Kent Sidewalk Sale Days, sponsored by the Kent Chamber of Commerce, are continuing through Sunday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Merchants include Heron American Craft Gallery, Sundog Shoe & Leather, Fife ‘n’ Drum Gift Shop, House of Books, Foreign Cargo, Rolling River Antiques, Chestnut Woodworking, Sportsmen’s Connection, Tarot in Thyme, Woodford’s General Store and the Kent Station Pharmacy.
The weekend will also feature the return of the St. Andrew’s Annual Tag Sale. Kent Memorial Library will continue its Outdoor Book Sale, plus there are raffle tickets for sale to win a 2013 Mini Cooper Convertible.
There will be food and drinks. The Fife ‘n’ Drum Restaurant will have lunch, dinner and drink specials all weekend. On the Kent Green, the Davis IGA will feature some sales and Sophie’s Bakery will serve up cookies, pastries and “grab & go” noshes. The Kent Farmers Market takes place on Friday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 9 South Main Street.
Also on the Kent Green, Kent Yoga and Bodyworks will offer half-price, in-person or online Namastream classes on Friday and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Those who mention “sidewalk sales” at Lore’s Nail Spa receive 10 percent off any service.
The Golden Falcon Lot on North Main Street will feature nonprofits with information about their organizations.
Parking is available on Main Street and on the Kent Green property. For more information, visit kentct.com.