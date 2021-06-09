Lake Waramaug, Gay City State Park and the Green Falls Pond swim area in Pachaug State Forest were all closed to swimmers Wednesday due to water quality, the state’s environmental protection agency said.
Lake Waramaug State Park sits just over the border in Kent— the lake sits on the border of three towns, Washtington, Warren and Kent. Gay City State Park is in Hebron, while Pachaug State Park is in Voluntown.
Staff with the Department of Energy and Environmental test water samples at state parks on a weekly basis for indicator bacteria, the agency said in a press release. The bacteria don’t cause diseases themselves, but are “one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of waterbodies,” the release said.
All three parks are being retested Wednesday, with results expected back on Thursday.
The swim area at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret has also been closed, but DEEP said that closure is due to maintenance.
All other state park beaches are open.
DEEP is also contending with a national shortage of lifeguards, and recommends swimmers call ahead to state parks to make sure a lifeguard will be on duty.