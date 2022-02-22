LAKEVILLE — A love for classical has always been inside Christine Gevert.
Gevert, who was born in Germany but raised in Chile, said there are generations of love of music deep within her family.
“The love for classical music came from many generations in my family,” Gevert said. “I had a great-grandmother who wanted to be an opera singer, but was not let by her family who was very religious. It was not proper.”
That didn’t exactly stop her great-grandmother from singing, as she gave lessons. Music, Gevert said, was important to her family during their ups and downs.
“She kept giving singing lessons, even as the pastor’s wife,” Gevert said. “During the hardships, they always kept making music. People from the neighborhood would come in with chairs and their own instruments and do house concerts every week. My mother as a small child hid in the coat closet to listen to this music.”
Eventually, the love of music trickled down to Gevert, and she recalls the times she spent performing with them.
“I heard my father practicing at home, and my father and mother playing the recorder … all of us were singing in the choir together,” Gevert said. “At some point, we were three organists going off to different churches. The love comes really from my family.”
All of this led to Gevert’s founding of Crescendo, a Lakeville-based music program that for the last 19 years has been performing music most audiences are typically hearing. Gevert aid they focus greatly on early music from the Renaissance and Baroque eras.
“The early music has always attracted me,” Gevert said. “There’s something about the sound of the instruments. I have a very eclectic music taste. My brother heard rock and heavy metal, so I got exposed to some of that. Growing up in Chile I was exposed to and loved a lot of the folk music, which was then forbidden during the dictatorship. Nevertheless, it prevailed. I do a lot of Latin American music now.”
Crescendo, which is a nonprofit, recently received two grants from Connecticut Humanities worth $24,500. The funding, Gevert said, will help her organization continue the momentum it has gained during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it switched to online streaming concerts. They’re also planning a more routine return to in-person performances in the coming months.
“It’s a substantial help. We’re very grateful,” Gevert said. “They are very helpful because one of the things we started doing during the pandemic, we started focusing more on the online productions. That was everything we could do in 2020. The board and I embarked on a very ambitious online series. The board supported us in hiring musicians to do this. At the same time, the board also helped us hire consultants. It was clear that it was the thing to do.”
What she really loves is performing music most audiences have never heard before, either because they’re new to the genre or because Gevert was able to translate the music.
“All of this has fascinated me all of these years,” Gevert said. “There’s so much to discover. There’s a wealth of repertoire beyond the great musicians. There’s so much to be discovered and heard and through Crescendo I’ve been able to realize some of that dream and motivation to perform works that need to be heard and aren’t heard.”
Gevert said Crescendo is planning its future concerts. Dates will be posted on its website.