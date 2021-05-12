Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday announced children between the age of 12 and 15 can now officially begin receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The announcement came shortly after the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccine be used in that age group. The Food and Drug Administration had expanded the vaccine’s emergency use authorization on Monday to include 12 to 15-year-olds.
The governor’s office said the expansion will allow roughly 170,000 adolescents to get the vaccine with parental permission.
“The vaccine is safe, effective, and saving lives,” Lamont said in a statement. “Expanding the vaccination program to this age group is going to be incredibly beneficial in terms of getting our schools back to normal and encouraging safe, summer enrichment activities.”
The announcement from the governor comes after state officials said speculatively that vaccine distribution could start this week for children age 12 to 15 on Thursday following the FDA’s expanded authorization. The final decision hinged on the recommendation from the CDC.
Wednesday also marks one week before most of the state’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, except the requirement that people wear maks indoors. New York and New Jersey leaders have also announced similar plans for doing away with restrictions next Wednesday, May 19.
During a news conference at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark in Middlebury, Lamont confirmed the schedule for those restrictions to be lifted is going forward unchanged.
“(May)19th everything opens. Maybe do a little bit of masking indoors for a little bit longer,” Lamont said, speaking from an outdoor podium erected in front a carousel.
“But if your friends aren’t vaccinated, tell them to wear a mask outside a little bit longer,” he added. The state’s outdoor mask mandate ended on May 1. Lamont declined to say when the indoor mask mandate would be lifted.
“There’s not a firm metric but obviously it’s a lot easier to get things going indoor if everyone’s vaccinated,” he said.
That comes as Connecticut’s one-day positivity rate fell to 1.05 percent on Wednesday, one of the lowest in months. Hospitalizations declined by a net 28 patients to bring the total to 243 cases statewide. Another five fatalities attributed to COVID-19 brought the state’s official death count to 8,161.
Meanwhile, the CDC reported that as of Tuesday nearly 46 percent of Connecticut’s 3.6 million residents are now fully vaccinated, among the highest in the country.
More than 1.6 million Connecticut residents are now considered fully-vaccinated, or about 45.9 percent of its population, according to the CDC data released Wednesday. Connecticut, which previously led the nation in terms of population fully vaccinated, fell slightly behind Maine, which has a little under 47 percent of its residents vaccinated.
Earlier in the week, Acting FDA head Dr. Janet Woodcock called the expansion to 12 and 15 year-olds “a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” in a press release announcing the age-group expansion. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic,” her statement said.
During his Monday COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Ned Lamont noted that about half the state’s 16 and 17-year-olds have received at least a first shot of the vaccine — a statistic he cited as a good sign for the 12- to 15-year-old expansion.
“If we can do as well with that age group as we’re doing with the 16- and 17-year-olds, it is going to be a very good summer,” Lamont said.
Connecticut is also among the handful of states where more than 70 percent of adults have received at least one shot of a vaccine, nearly two months ahead of the July 4 goal President Joe Biden set for the nation.
Just over 71 percent of the state’s adult population have received at least one shot, according to the CDC, with just under 58 percent of the total state population having received at least one shot.
Compared with other states, Connecticut sits below Hawaii, Massachusetts and Vermont for the percentage of adults who have received at least one shot.
The Northeast in general, and the New England states in particular, stand out for high vaccination rates, especially when compared to much of the Southeast, the CDC data shows.
West Virginia, a state with about half of Connecticut’s population (and nearly four times as large in territory) that was touted as an early example of vaccine success is lagging in comparison. Like Connecticut, the state was among the earliest targeted by a federal plan to vaccinate residents and staff of nursing homes and other longterm care facilities. As of Monday, only about 37 percent of West Virgina’s population have received a shot.
But some communities in Connecticut are also lagging compared to the rest of the state. In Bridgeport and Hartford, among the largest cities in the state, less than a quarter of the population have been fully vaccinated, according to the state’s latest data as of last week.
In Mansfield, a town of a little more than 25,000 in Tolland County, roughly 30 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the lowest vaccine coverage in the state.
The data shows lower vaccine coverage rates in municipalities tends to coincide with communities identified as having an underserved population, according to the state data.
Now more than a 15 months into the pandemic, the state House of Representatives voted to extend Lamont’s emergency authority under public health and civil preparedness emergency declarations until July 20. The measure, which extends his powers that were set to expire on May 20, passed along party lines.
A second measure, which received unanimous support, would limit renewals of the March 2020 emergency declarations to 60 days when the legislature is in session, or 180 days otherwise.