CROMWELL — Gov. Ned Lamont talked about staffing his administration with people from the public and private sectors; the budget; diversity in hiring; and efficiencies in government during his address to the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce membership Friday morning at the Red Lion Hotel Cromwell.
But what everyone really wanted to hear about was tolls.
It wasn’t until the final moments of his speech that he addressed the state’s hottest topic in front of a sold-out crowd of business people — briefly, that is.
After some general remarks about highway taxes, Lamont invited state Sen. Len Fasano, R-North Haven, to the dais. Continuing the tradition set forth by former Gov. John Rowland and continued by former Gov. M. Jodi Rell, Fasano read a cheeky Christmas poem for the occasion, set to the cadence of “Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore.
“Here I am to give it a try, and, in true governor spirit, I came without a tie,” Fasano began, to laughter all around.
“He stood there and told stories that he told about large hoops, these things we call tolls.
“He tried to sell his plan from town to town, but he met with people who had large frowns.
“He still went toe to toe, saying ‘to fix these roads, we need more dough.’
“As he talked about our tolls and the roads we must fix, many of us thought ‘This is a plan we must nix,’” read Fasano, who joked about taxing “only trucks; there should be no fuss; I am your leader; give me your trust.”
“The delay of the vote is now all but certain; some think maybe the tolls have reached their final curtain.
“All I can say for this holiday season: Your money is safe and here is the reason:
“For at least one year, with glee I can say, the roads of Connecticut will remain tax-free.
“And so as I leave, and get out of your sight, Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night,” Fasano concluded.
Outside the ballroom, following Lamont’s talk, reporters asked the governor about the budget, municipal aid and his transportation plan.
Lamont said he’ll be releasing more than $60 million in municipal aid Wednesday. “People are going to get what they anticipated,” he said.
Queried about his transportation plan, Lamont was pretty close-lipped. “We’ll do something very early in January, for sure,” he said.
Lamont acknowledged he’s receiving more support from House Democrats lately, which, he intimated, may lead to action. “We’re working closely with the legislature, they know we’ve got to do something. They don’t want to kick the can down the road. We don’t want to raid the rainy day fund.
“We’ve got the private sector and the public sector. They didn’t really work very collaboratively in the state going back a generation. That’s been one of our problems,” said Lamont, himself a businessman.
Looking back over his first year in office, Lamont touted the ratification of his first budget by June 5. That was accomplished by not raising tax rates — “something no governor has done in a generation.” It did, however, expand the sales tax on myriad items and services.
“We’re making progress. We’re not out of the woods but we’re making progress every day,” he said.
One pressing issue is the expected loss of between 10,000 and 15,000 state employees who will be retiring over the next three to five years. To solve that problem, one must think like a business leader, according to Lamont.
“This is an opportunity extraordinary for the state of Connecticut,” he said. “Who are these people we really do have to replace? What is the skill set we need? What could be better done with technology rather than manpower?”
During his talk, Lamont also lauded passage of Connecticut’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Program, which begins in January, as well as the minimum wage increase. It will reach $15 an hour by June 2023.
Lamont is a big proponent of public/private sector collaboration, he said. “I’m the guy who’s trying to shake things up. It’s gonna work, and it is working.”
“I have pride in the private sector, in terms of ingenuity, innovation, efficiency, knowing how to get things done — on time, on budget,” he said.
He is also a booster of public service, which, he said, has “a different set of criteria sometimes, not contradictory, but also in terms of what we’ve got to do, in terms of the bottom line, in terms of what we’ve got to do for public values and the public good.
“Those should not contrast. Those should be working together. … That’s what we’re trying to do for the state of Connecticut,” he said.
Connecticut has the most diverse administration in the state’s history in terms of gender (50 percent women) and ethnicity.
He went on to laud his new administrators, including Sibongile Magubane, head of the state Department of Motor Vehicles, who has cut down wait times by more than 50 percent. She’s also credited with increasing the term of driver’s licenses — from six years to eight.
“In a couple years, you won’t have to go there at all. You’ll be able to get a coffee in bed in your pajamas and it will be an online experience. That’s what we have to do for the rest of the state of Connecticut,” the governor said.
He also praised Connecticut Department of Administrative Services head Josh Duvall, who, like Magubane, came from the private sector.
“He is taking DAS by storm,” Lamont said, including the massive project of placing the 90,000 different forms his office uses by moving it online.
“Government has a bad case of the slows. Some of you know what I’m talking about,” Lamont said, tongue in cheek. “That is changing.”