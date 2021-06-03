Leave baby wildlife animals alone, Connecticut police warn residents

With the state edging into summer, Connecticut environmental protection police have a message for people who find a baby animal left on its own: Leave it alone.
“The spring weather always brings an influx of calls regarding citizens with baby animals in their possession,” the state Environmental Conservation Police wrote in a social media post Wednesday. “It is best practice to leave the babies alone and let Mother Nature do it’s thing.”
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which oversees the police force, has regularly reminded residents not to disturb deer fawns found left alone.
Mother deer give birth to their young around May through the end of June and spend most of the first few weeks of the fawn’s life away from it so as not to attract predators, according to DEEP.
“The fawn is able to hide from predators because it is well camouflaged and has very little odor,” the agency’s website advises. “Often times, young fawns are found in and around yards. This is not abnormal.”
DEEP says that while fawns will often let people get close and even handle them, people should only handle one if they find a dead doe nearby or the animal has been calling out in distress for 24 hours.
Conservation police said an officer was recently dispatched after a resident found a small fawn crying in a swamp near their home.
“The caller subsequently took the fawn into their possession,” police said. “Officer Dota responded and was able to get the fawn the appropriate care necessary.”
If you must handle a fawn, DEEP says to wipe a towel on the grass before using it to touch the animal. Wear gloves and move the animal back to where it was found. The doe’s mother will usually return to feed her youngling when no one is nearby, the agency said.
People who find an animal in distress should contact conservation police dispatch at 860-424-3333.