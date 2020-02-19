‘Lectures on the Lawn’ at Topsmead in Litchfield, focus on local wildlife

LITCHFIELD — The Friends of Topsmead State Forest organization is presenting a series of “Lectures on the Lawn” with monthly programs and hands-on experiences on nature-themed topics at Topsmead, on Buell Road in Litchfield. The first event was a program about bald eagles in northwestern Connecticut held in the carriage house at Topsmead on Feb. 15. Bald eagles were once so endangered that many considered whether to replace them as America’s national symbol. The ongoing story of their recovery as a species and Connecticut’s healthy eagle population is a comeback story worth hearing.
Ginny Apple, an experienced wildlife rehabilitater and master wildlife conservationist with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, presented a slide show and discussion about the bald eagle’s story from serious endangerment as a species to their comeback and resurgence in northwestern CT.
A native Texan, Apple was one of the first full-time women sportswriters in the country. Through the years she has hiked, climbed, kayaked, skied and poked her way through the outdoors and developed a passion for all things natural.
A move to the middle of the woods in Barkhamsted brought her into an environment filled with bears and other wildlife. Living in a house surrounded by Peoples State Forest, she observed a large population of black bears and supplied field notes and photographs to DEEP bear biologists. This led her to become a Master Wildlife Conservationist with the State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
The next two lectures in the series will be on March 14, with an hour-long presentation focusing on the natural history of black bears in Connecticut; and on April 11, with a program about the history of bobcats in Connecticut. The programs are free and registration is not required.
For information about the Friends of Topsmead State Forest, visit the website http://www.friendsoftopsmead.org or Facebook at www.facebook.com/Topsmead/