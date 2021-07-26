Legion Post 44 of Bantam honoring World War II vet

BANTAM — American Legion Post 44 of Bantam will celebrate the life and service of a U.S. Navy World War II and Korean War fighter pilot, Captain Roland H. Kenton, on Saturday, Aug. 7.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the All-Wars Memorial in front of Bantam Cemetery on Route 202.
Capt. Kenton, flying a F4F-3 Wildcat, was the last aircraft off the deck of USS Wasp before it was torpedoed in 1942, according to a Post 44 announcement.
Locally, Kenton has been involved in, and served a term as president of, the Bantam Lake Protective Association.
The ceremony will start with the retirement of the flag of U.S. Navy Lt. Thomas Marecki, who served during the Vietnam War. Lt. Marecki was Post 44’s July “Veteran of the Month.”
Following the ceremony, light refreshments will be served in the Bantam Borough Hall at 890 Bantam Road.
“Please join the families and friends of these two gentlemen, along with local veterans to celebrate the lives of two veterans who gave to their country and to their community,” the announcement said.