LITCHFIELD — Oliver Wolcott Library at 160 South Street plans the following programs for adults in August:
The Constant Man with Author Peter Steiner, Thursday, Aug. 5, from 7-8 p.m., library’s Community Room, registration is required. Set again in Nazi Germany, “The Constant Man” is Steiner’s sequel to “The Good Cop.” The protagonist, Willi Geismeier, is trying to stop a psychopathic killer in a setting where psychopathology is the norm and he, and not the killer, is the outlaw. As a German scholar, the author will discuss what he sees as the dangerous political and psychological parallels between the rise of fascism in the late 1930s and 1940s and what is happening in the U.S. today.
OWL Non-Fiction Book Discussion Group, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2 p.m., Book selection: “Muhammad: A Prophet for Our Time” by Karen Armstrong. Armstrong offers a clear, accessible, and balanced portrait of Mohammad, a library announcement said. The discussion will include current issues related to Muslims in the world today.
OWL Fiction Book Discussion Group, Thursday, Aug. 12, 3:30 p.m., outside at the library or if inclement weather, inside. Book selection: “The Vagrants” by Yiyun Li. Post-Mao politics in China make this novel engrossing, an announcement said. It focuses on life after 1975, when freedom of ideas and thought are still not part of Chinese lives, an announcement said.
Book club books are available to borrow at the library. For assistance, call 860-567-8030 or email owlibrary@owlibrary.org.
The Yorkshire Dales: From Herriot to Home with Andrew Pighills, Thursday, Aug.19, from 7-8 p.m., Community Room . Registration is required. A tour will be presented of landscapes and gardens that are home to author Herriot and Pighills’ stone craft works. Herriot, known as Alfred White, is the author of “All Creatures Great and Small.” In 1939, Herriot, a newly qualified veterinarian, settled in the northeast corner of the Yorkshire dales in Leyburn, in Wensleydale.
From that location, the tour will follow a circuitous route through the dales to Airedale in the village of Airton, Pighills’ home during his formative years. Born in Yorkshire, England, he is a stone artisan, gardener and horticulturist. To learn more about him and his craft, visit englishgardensandlandscaping.com.
To register for programs or for more details, go to owlibrary.org.