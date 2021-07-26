ROXBURY — The Minor Memorial Library at 23 South Street will present NASA Solar System Ambassador William Cloutier as he hosts a Perseids Star Party on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
If the weather is cloudy, the event will be postponed to Friday, Aug. 13. There is no charge for this program.
The Perseid meteor shower lights up the night sky every August. For this evening of guided stargazing, attendees are invited to bring a chair or blanket and a flashlight. All ages are welcome.
Cloutier is an amateur astronomer and a founding member of the John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford. He has a life-long interest in astronomy, astrophotography with a special interest in lunar imaging, space exploration history and sharing those interests with the public, an announcement said.
For more information, call the library at 860-350-2181 or visit the website at minormemoriallibrary.org.