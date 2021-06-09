Link between Litchfield homicide victim, well-known attorney remains unclear

LITCHFIELD — As state police investigate a rare homicide that occurred this week near the town green, the connection between the victim and a respected local attorney remains unclear.
State police said Monday they believed the two knew one another before the fatal shooting, but have said that is part of what they are still investigating. Police have also not said what motivated the shooting.
On Wednesday, state police said there was no new information to provide on the investigation as it relates to how the two men may have known each other, or if any arrests will be made in the homicide outside the Cramer & Anderson office.
State police identified the victim as 39-year-old Matthew Bromley, of Torrington. State police said the “subject” of the investigation was Robert Fisher, identified by Cramer & Anderson as a senior partner. The law firm said he was placed on leave until the police investigation is concluded.
On Wednesday, a man answered the door of a Torrington home associated with Bromley, but said he did not want to discuss the incident.
Bromley’s sister, reached by phone on Wednesday, declined to discuss the shooting.
A neighbor, Brian Amenta, who lives across the street from the Bromleys, said he’s lived on the block for 18 years, but didn’t know much about the family.
"They’re quiet,” he said. “They keep to themselves.”
On Tuesday, Cramer & Anderson released a statement, saying there was no record of any link between Bromley and the firm.
“We have conducted a review of client records and found no record of Mr. Bromley ever being a client of the firm, or being a listed adversarial party,” Cramer & Anderson said.
Reached by phone on Tuesday evening, Fisher declined to comment on the shooting.
Cramer & Anderson’s Litchfield, which was closed after the shooting, reopened Wednesday, but employees declined to comment.
Troopers first responded to the law firm after receiving calls about a disturbance with gunfire, state police said. When they arrived, they found Bromley in the parking lot. He later was pronounced dead.
Western District Major Crime Squad detectives took over the homicide investigation. Fisher and Cramer & Anderson are cooperating with the investigation, officials said.
Barbara Morehouse, who is renting the Parson’s Home adjacent to the law firm, said she was taking a nap in an upstairs bedroom that faces the lawyer’s office when the shooting occurred. Along with her husband and daughter, she said they “heard at the same time a woman scream and a gunshot.”
Her daughter came to her and said someone was shot.
“My husband called 911 and there was someone lying on the parking lot with blood coming out all over, and there was a gentleman standing on the phone, and there was a woman pacing.”
State police said they could not confirm whether a woman or if any other witnesses were at the scene, citing the ongoing investigation.