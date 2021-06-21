HARWINTON — The Lions Club of Harwinton scholarship committee has awarded the Bronc Callahan Scholarship to Elizabeth Gordon, who will attend Stonehill College in the fall, majoring in business. Elizabeth has won numerous awards, including the outstanding achievement award in 2019 for her participation on the LSM crew team, the same year her four-boat was the first Mills boat ever to win a race in the New England Championships, an announcement said.
As a member of the LSM swim and dive team, she was chosen varsity captain in her senior year, and won coaches’ awards in 2018 and 2021. She joined Future Business Leaders of America in her junior year, and has been a member of Girl Scouts of Connecticut for many years. She won Bronze and Silver Awards for her service to the community.
Natalie Hamel, who plans to pursue a degree in radiologic technology at the University of Hartford, received the Hurlbut G. Clark Scholarship.
Natalie learned about the sonography field at a career fair in her sophomore year. She has been a four-year member of the girls volleyball team, serving as co-captain and winning the coaches’ award her senior year.
The team held two car washes, raising money for The Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department and the Pink Rose Foundation. Natalie also managed boys volleyball for two years, and was a two-year member of the Eco-Action club. This year, she was inducted into the National Honor Society.