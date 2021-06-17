Litchfield achieves bronze Sustainable CT certification. How did they do it and what does it mean?

LITCHFIELD — The town has achieved Sustainable Connecticut’s bronze certification by implementing several initiatives, including one aimed at reducing the community’s trash.
“It’s been a long haul through COVID and Zoom meetings,” Selectman Jeff Zullo said at the town’s recent Board of Selectmen meeting.
According to the Sustainable CT website, this is a voluntary, independently funded certification program to recognize “thriving and resilient Connecticut municipalities.” Municipalities choose Sustainable CT actions, implement them, and earn points toward certification. As towns take those steps, they can earn recognition as either a bronze or silver certified community.
Litchfield is among 64 towns statewide to be certified. Other Litchfield County towns that have also achieved bronze certification are Cornwall, New Milford, Roxbury and Woodbury. No towns in Litchfield County have achieved silver status.
The four-year-old program is administered by The Institute for Sustainable Living at Eastern CT State University.
Achieving Sustainable Certification is a significant accomplishment for a town, according to Zullo.
“This really creates a process of continual improvement,” Zullo said. “What you’re creating are policies and procedures for the town and for the nonprofits and for all the people in town to work through and work together to solve issues.”
To become certified, Litchfield achieved points in a variety of categories, and instituted several initiatives, including the creation of a SMART (Save Money and Reduce Trash) Task Force that has targeted reducing the amount of trash the community produces.
Additionally, energy-saving steps were taken at the town’s wastewater treatment facility that reduced their electrical demand by more than 45 percent, according to Litchfield’s Sustainability Committee Chairman John Post.
The town also conducted a Community Energy Campaign aimed at its Affordable Housing residents. Participants learned about energy-saving steps homeowners can implement, and provided an overview of options residents could take to integrate solar into their homes.
Litchfield also created extensive pollinator gardens, including signage designed to educate the public about the importance of pollinators to society, according to Post.
Sustainable CT Certification lasts for three years, from the beginning of the next calendar year.
First Selectwoman Denise Raap registered the town in December 2019, according to Litchfield Sustainable Committee Chairman John Post.
“A committee of 10 enthusiastic individuals formed the Sustainable Litchfield Committee, and who serve as facilitators-of-sorts, identifying local organizations, nonprofits, businesses, town committees and individuals that align with a list of over 2,000 best practices provided by Sustainable CT,” Post said. “These various groups then undertake the actions, with the Sustainable Litchfield Committee member serving as an advisor.”
Achieving bronze certification was a community effort, and didn’t just involve town leaders, according to Zullo.
“This is the nonprofits, this is common citizens, this is people coming together to create more sustainable solutions and quality of life in Litchfield,” he said.
The town has 15 partners from Sustainable Litchfield in the private sector, according to Zullo. These include the historical society, library, community center, White Memorial Conservation Center, and Wisdom House Retreat & Conference Center.
“We’re partnered with all of these different nonprofit agencies and groups to create these sustainable Litchfield initiatives,” Zullo said.
Litchfield is now on the path to achieving silver certification, which requires 400 or more points.
The town needed at least 200 points to achieve bronze certification, and has submitted 280 points. It was approved for 210 points with 70 points that need revisions and can then be re-submitted to count toward silver certification.
Sustainable Connecticut has set Aug. 24 as the deadline for when towns are required to submit for silver certification.
“Our focus as a team is to redirect ourselves to focus on silver. It’s a very aggressive timeline,” said Zullo, adding, “We are reasonably capable of doing it.”
There were “literally hundreds” of people involved in the effort to achieve bronze certification, and said he hopes more people will be involved reaching the next level.
Sustainable Litchfield is an initiative that stresses Litchfield is “going forward,” Zullo said.
“We’re proud of this town and we want to make sure that people recognize it, and know it, want to visit, want to stay, and want to live here,” he said.