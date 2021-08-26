LITCHFIELD: On September 4th, at 10 o'clock a.m., American Legion Posts 27 and 44 will hold their “Veteran of the Month” ceremony on Litchfield’s Center Green. This particular event will celebrate the second minister of Litchfield's First Congregational Church in recognition of his military service and the church’s 300th Anniversary.
Rev. Judah Champion was such a strong supporter of the fight for independence, that for a time, he enlisted in the Continental Army and served as a chaplain at both Fort Ticonderoga and at the battle of Saratoga where he treated both the wounded Continentals and Red Coats as brothers. This minister guided the citizens of Litchfield through the war and encouraged their support of the Continental Army. He served as the pastor of Litchfield’s First Congregational Church before, during and after the Revolutionary War; for a total of 45 years.
A tribute will be read, 3 volleys will be fired, taps will be played and a 13-star Betsy Ross flag will be hoisted up the flagpole where it will fly for 30 days in Rev. Champion’s honor. Refreshments will follow in the church.
All are welcome. to learn about this man who played a very important role in Litchfield's history.
Information: post44.bantam@gmail.com