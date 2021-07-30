GOSHEN — The Voice of Art, a nonprofit visual art organization, is extending its first Litchfield Art Festival, featuring fine and functional art in live and virtual presentations, to shows in late summer and the fall.
Part II at Goshen Fairgrounds at 116 Old Middle Street will take place Aug. 28 and 29 and Part III at Miranda Vineyards at 42 Ives Road will be on Oct. 2 and 3. Both parts will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Voice of Art (TVOA) held its first outdoor juried fine art show at The Litchfield Inn on June 19.
TVOA announced that its community match fund campaign, a total goal of $15,000 supported by Sustainable CT, has been accomplished. As of July 15, TVOA exceeded its crowdfunding campaign goal of $7,500 to receive the matching grant. TVOA received a $7,500 grant from the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation’s Khurshed Bhumgara Fund in support of the festival.
A call for artists for the festival is ongoing. For details, go to thevoiceofart.org/call-litchfield-art-festival-goshen.
More information about TVOA can be found at TheVoiceofArt.org or contact it at TheVoiceofArtOrg@gmail.com or 203-379-0015.
To learn more about the festival, visit thevoiceofart.org/litchfield-art-festival-2021