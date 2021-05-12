LITCHFIELD — The Voice of Art is exhibiting a Three-Person Show: Baskin, Jung and Scobleat the Litchfield Inn, as well as in its virtual gallery. The show runs through June 19 at the Litchfield Inn, 432 Bantam Road.
CT, and online by searching www.TheVoiceofArt.org.
The show features a wide array of styles from three different artists selected for their body of work that shares personal meaning or interpretation of ideas or themes, bringing their discoveries into light through their artistic sensibilities.
Sarah Baskin creates intimate and serene impressionistic watercolor paintings of Connecticut landscapes and seascapes.
Hannah Jung’s abstract oil paintings portray symbolic images from nature such as sky, water, light and dark that engage viewers in a spiritual experience through their own personal perceptions and interpretations, an announcement said.
Kim Scoble’s impressionistic oil paintings, in turn, evoke idyllic days along the shoreline, the announcement said. Her work shows a keen eye towards light and shadow and its effect on surfaces and textures.