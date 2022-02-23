Litchfield attorney returns for second run for 66th District House seat

LITCHFIELD — Democrat Matthew Dyer has decided to make a second run for the 66th District House seat.
State Rep. David T. Wilson, a Republican, recently announced he wouldn’t seek reelection to a fourth term.
Dyer ran against Wilson two years ago and lost. This time, he’ll be competing against Woodbury resident Karen Reddington-Hughes, a member of her town’s Board of Selectmen and local business owner.
Dyer, a native of Wyoming, moved his family to Bristol in 1999 to attend law school at the University of Connecticut School of Law. After working in Bristol for 20 years, he moved to Litchfield in 2018.
“I witnessed immediately the power of community,” he said, “from the welcomes at restaurants, stores, and barbershops, to gift bags left on my front porch from local community groups and greetings from my new neighbors.”
Giving back to the community, he said, is the primary reason for running for the legislature, to serve the communities of Bethlehem, Litchfield, Morris, Warren and Woodbury.
Dyer has practiced law for 19 years in a variety of civil and criminal litigation scenarios: advocating for individuals facing all levels of governmental sanction, including the indigent at the public defender’s office and individuals facing Federal Aviation Administration legal enforcement in federal court. He has advocated for small businesses ranging from local hospitals to local auto dealers to restaurants and local manufacturers, first in his own practice and then as a partner for Furey, Donovan, Tracy & Daly in Bristol. He says he’s an avid pilot, enjoys martial arts, music, traveling, and the time spent with his two boys, Kienen and Aidan, and his fiancee, Kristen Mostowy.
He’s still focused on the same concerns he had during his last campaign — representing the people of the 66th District.
“Nothing’s happened in the past two years to undermine what I thought before — that the northwest corner doesn’t have any real representation in Hartford,” he said. “Last (election year) there were signs out there that said ‘Say No to Hartford’ but it doesn’t seem to work.”
The important part is to have a seat at the table in order to make a difference, Dyer said.
“I still think the people up here want to have a voice that’s able to say, ‘Let’s try another way,’” he said.
Dyer’s example of non-representation for the northwest corner is fiscal.
“The Republican response, to any financial increase of any kind, has been a categorical no,” he said. “(State Rep.) Wilson and (state Sen. Craig) Miner (R-30th), in their time, have taken a ‘no spending’ position, saying that any spending is bad.”
But last week, Wilson on the House floor advocated raises for state legislators, because they haven’t had a raise in 20 years.
“So that’s necessary spending,” Dyer said. “We need to have discussions on all those decisions.”
He criticized the delay in efforts to improve life for residents in the state, and said it’s based on the “no spending” approach.
“If we’d seen advocacy from the House, we would have already seen broadband improvements, affordable housing and the efforts of Desegregate Connecticut,” Dyer said. “It’s not sufficient just to say no ... If we want change, we need to find ways to get to the table and offer ideas, present reasonableness instead of uncompromising, immutable ‘No’s.’”
If elected, Dyer said he wants to work from the ground up to address the expense, access, purposes and results of medical care in the district and Connecticut and to help longtime residents stay in their towns, instead of having to move out as they grow older because they can’t afford to stay.
“We should recognize the economically disadvantaged, and take stock of the fact that ... not everyone is in the financial position that they ‘deserve,’ and if they’re strapped, we should help them out,” he said. “We should make housing accessible and affordable to help our communities grow.”
There are ways that we can at least solve some of these problems, Dyer said.