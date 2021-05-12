A Litchfield attorney has been sentenced to an additional 20 months in state prison after authorities said he embezzled nearly $1 million from a charity benefiting military veterans and families.
Kevin Creed, 69, was already serving 42 months in federal prison for similar accusations, officials said.
Creed was arrested by the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office in 2019 after federal authorities claimed he diverted $1.4 million from money raised for Friends of Fisher House - Connecticut. The Maryland-based Fisher House Foundation builds homes on Veterans Affairs and military bases that provide housing for veterans and their families while they undergo treatment, the Division of Criminal Justice said.
“Beginning in 2010, Creed ran the FFH-CT out of his law practice, The Creed Law Firm, in Bristol, Connecticut,” DCJ said. “He committed to raising $3 million to support the construction and operation of a Fisher House on the grounds of the West Haven Veterans Hospital. He also advertised that his law firm would underwrite the expenses required to raise the $3 million.”
Authorities claim Creed only ever donated one payment of $1 million to the Friends of Fisher House for the construction of the Fisher House in West Haven, using $1.4 million “for personal and businesses expenses” instead.
He was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison on one count of wire fraud in November of last year. He was also ordered to pay $1.4 million in restitution.
Creed was ordered to report to prison on Tuesday. But last November, state investigators with the Connecticut Statewide Prosecution Bureau charged him with first-degree larceny, in the case alleging he embezzled $985,000 from donations raised around the state. Investigators allege he failed to submit those funds to the Friends of Fisher House.
“While the total amount embezzled was approximately $1.4 million, due to a five-year statute of limitations, the state was limited to the amount of $985,000,” the DCJ said.
He pleaded guilty to first-degree larceny on March 10 and was sentenced to 20 months in state prison on Monday. That sentence will begin after his release from federal prison.
Creed is being held on $1 million bond.