Litchfield candidates holding debates

LITCHFIELD — The Democratic Town Committee and the Republican Town Committee invite the public to attend the selectmen debates, set for Oct. 22 and Oct. 30. The first debate will have Democrat First Selectwoman candidate Denise Raap and Republican First Selectman Candidate John Torrant debating local issues. The second debate will have Democrats Anne Dranginis and Jeff Zullo debating Republicans Bill Burgess and Tom Waterhouse.
Debates will be held at the Litchfield Community Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.