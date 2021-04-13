Litchfield church hosting free lecture Sunday on Connecticut meetinghouse

LITCHFIELD — The First Congregational Church of Litchfield at 21 Torrington Road will host a free lecture on “The Connecticut Meetinghouse: Secrets and Stories,” Sunday, April 18, at 2 p.m.
In her illustrated presentation, the speaker, Rachel Carley, will use some of Litchfield’s many examples as a starting point for tracing a brief history of the New England meetinghouse, while exploring ways in which this iconic building type remains the surprising embodiment of changing social mores, political ideals and tastes in fashion, an announcement from the church said.
Carley is an architectural historian and historic preservation consultant who has worked on historic building surveys and research and curatorial projects throughout the state.
The lecture is in person with spaced seating. The meetinghouse holds 400 people; there is room for social distancing. The lecture is open to all.
Members of the church, which is marking its 300th anniversary, are collecting 300 nonperishable food items during the year to acknowledge 300 years of helping neighbors. Those attending the lecture are asked to consider donating a nonperishable item. Baskets will be at the entrances to the meetinghouse.