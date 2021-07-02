LITCHFIELD — As part of the 300th anniversary celebrations of the First Congregational Church of Litchfield, Kate Zullo, Litchfield Historical Society’s Head of Education, is giving walking tours.
The tours last approximately one hour and cover a mile of walking. Tours begin on the steps of the First Congregational Church of Litchfield, 21 Torrington Road
Reservations are required. Contact office@fcclitchfield.com or call 860-567-8705.
Tours:
July 11 at noon
Litchfield Female Academy – Imagine life as a student at the Litchfield Female Academy for women that opened in Litchfield in 1792. Learn what made this school so special through the words of its students.
Aug. 8 at noon
Beecher Family in Litchfield – In 1810, Congregational minister Lyman Beecher moved his growing family to Litchfield. For the next 16 years, the Beechers were an integral part of the community, an announcement said. Take a stroll to sites related to the Beecher family.