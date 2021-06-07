LITCHFIELD — St. Michael's Litchfield will be offering a four-part programcalled “Saints Among Us, celebrating Jesus' loving presence in the stories of all people.”
Stories, music, reflection and prayers in the garden will be Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Other dates include:
July 9: Voices of Courage
Aug. 9: Compassion and Healing
Sept. 10: Educators
Oct. 1: Servants of Creation
The events will be held outdoors in the memorial garden (weather permitting) and will include a selection of stories, music and prayers commemorating people and organizations that exemplify the theme of the evening.
At least one person being commemorated at each event comes from the Episcopal Church Calendar of Saints' Days and Commemorations.
There will be an opportunity at each event for participants to add names of people or organizations to those being commemorated.
These events will include sidewalk chalk and hands-on activities to be enjoyed by those that like to be busy while listening.
In the event of rain, the event will be held in the church.