LITCHFIELD — St. Michael’s Litchfield will be offering a four-part programcalled “Saints Among Us, celebrating Jesus’ loving presence in the stories of all people.”
The program will be offered Fridays at 5:30 p.m., on the following dates:
July 9, Voices of Courage
Aug. 6, Compassion and Healing
Sept. 10, Educators
Oct. 1, Servants of Creation
The events will be held outdoors in the memorial garden (weather permitting) and will include a selection of stories, music and prayers commemorating people and organizations that exemplify the theme of the evening.
There will be an opportunity at each event for participants to add names of people or organizations to those being commemorated.
These events will include sidewalk chalk and hands-on activities.
In the event of rain, the event will be held inside the church.
St. Michael's Parish, 25 South St., can be reached by calling 860-567-9465 or sending an email to office@stmichaels-litchfield.org.