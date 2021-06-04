LITCHFIELD — The First Congregational Church of Litchfield, which is celebrating its 300th anniversary, will be participating in the annual Connecticut Open House Day on Saturday, June 12.
Participants can stop by between 1 and 4 p.m. and learn about the church’s history, its four meetinghouses, and the three different church groups that call the meetinghouse home. Participants can also see artifacts from the church’s 300 years of history. Free tours of the meetinghouse will begin at 1 p.m. The bookstore will be open. Fill a basket for $15.