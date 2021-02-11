Litchfield: Community Center calendar of events

LITCHFIELD — Litchfield Community Center’s activities are as follows. (The center is closed on Presidents Day, Feb. 15).
Tasty Thursday Takeout Senior Lunch: Feb. 18, menu includes pork loin and fixings, reservations by Feb. 16.
Movie Mondays. 1 p.m. Seating is limited, Attendees bring their own snack, beverage and seat cushion. Feb. 22: “The Two Popes” (PG13).
Superhero Family Happy Hour: Thursday, Feb. 25, 3:30-5 p.m. Participants in this free program bring a treat bag home. All social distancing protocols will be followed. Snow/rain date March 4. Pre-registration is required.
Improving Biodiversity in Your Backyard for Pollinators and Birds: Wednesday, March 3, 4-6 p.m. Former Litchfield science teacher John Markelon teaches this free lecture live on Zoom with time for Q&A. Pre-registration is required.
Family Dinner Takeout, Wednesday, March 10. Menu includes chicken and fixings. Participants pick up food between 5-6 p.m. for this free program. Reservation is required by the Monday before the dinner.
Metropolitan Opera virtual “talk” series, 1 p.m. on Thursdays: “Mefistofeles” - Bolto; March 18, “Otello” - Verdi. Music historian Jeffrey Engel on live Zoom lectures on three productions originally scheduled for the Met Opera’s simulcasts. Cost is $10 per talk.
For more information, visit the center at 421 Bantam Road or at thecommunitycenter.org, or call 860-567-8302.