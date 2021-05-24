LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Community Center is holding the following June events:
Movie Mondays
May 31: The center is closed.
June 7: Hope Gap (PG13)
Live, learn, lunch series
The Healthy Living Lectures series is presented by doctors and health coaches of Altorelli Health Group.
June 9: Memory Loss Prevention. This class is led by health coach Bessie from Active Health and discusses different strategies for dementia prevention. Learn about the 6 Pillars of Alzheimer's Prevention.
Both lectures are free and run from noon to 1 p.m. Bring lunch. Register altorellihealth.com/classes to sign up. Due to space issues, pre-registration is required.
“Tent Talk” Outdoor lectures under the tent
The Litchfield Community Center will hold a series of lectures outside under our “Community Center without Walls” tent. All lectures are free, but donations are appreciated.
Wednesday June 2, 6 p.m.: “The CT 169 Club” Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut. Join us for a book talk and signing by author and historian Marty Podskoch.
Monday June 7, 11 a.m.: “Intro to Mindful Meditation” Sheila Hope will share a few techniques to get you started on the path of mindfulness and meditation.
June 15, 11:30 a.m.: “Wealth Management” Union Savings Bank will discuss Wealth Management. Pre-registration is required.
Chess club
Learn chess. Instructor Amenaide Brown, ranked U.S. chess player, who competes nationally and is a chess tutor, is a Litchfield resident. Classes run Wednesdays June 9 to June 30, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and cost $30per class. Sign up for all four and receive a free chess set. Pre-registration and pre-payment is required.
The CT 169 Club
East Hampton author and historian Marty Podskoch’s book, “The Connecticut 169 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut” navigates readers onto Connecticut backroads to meet and merge with fascinating neighbors and uncover cool curiosities tucked into the 169 towns and cities in the Nutmeg State.
There will be a book talk and signing by author and historian Marty Podskoch on June 2 at 6 p.m. This event is free and held outside under our “Community Center without Walls” tent. Pre-registration is required.
For all classes and more information, register at communitycenter.org or call 860-567-8302.