Litchfield Community Center hosting SummerFest with 'The Lustre Kings'

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Community Center is hosting music by The Lustre Kings: 50's & 60's and a little country, on July 17.
The grounds open at 6 p.m. There is strolling entertainment from 6-7 p.m. by Matica Arts & Magician Peter James.
The concert begins at 7 p.m., rain or shine . BYO chairs or blankets. Those age 18 & older welcome.
There will be food by Greenhouse Cafe and tavern
beverages from Mobile Pub. The food and beverage service begins at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per person and are available online at litchfieldcommunitycenter.org,
or at the Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, and are also available at the door the night of the concert.