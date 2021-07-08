Litchfield Community Center hosting SummerFest with 'The Lustre Kings'

“The Lustre Kings"

 Contributed

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Community Center is hosting music by The Lustre Kings: 50's & 60's and a little country, on July 17.

The grounds open at 6 p.m. There is strolling entertainment from 6-7 p.m. by Matica Arts & Magician Peter James.

The concert begins at 7 p.m., rain or shine . BYO chairs or blankets. Those age 18 & older welcome.

There will be food by Greenhouse Cafe and tavern

beverages from Mobile Pub. The food and beverage service begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per person and are available online at litchfieldcommunitycenter.org,

or at the Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, and are also available at the door the night of the concert.

Connecticut Media Group