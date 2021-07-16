LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Community Center is offering the following activities:
Movies at 1 p.m. Seating is limited.
July 19: Enola Holmes (PG13)
July 26: Our Souls At Night (TV14)
Summer Sunrise Serenade
Aug. 4: Wendy Kerner, Harpist
Sept. 1: Dale Osterman, Cellist, Vanessa Hammond, Flautist
Bring a lawn chair or blanket, performances will be held outdoors under a large tent. Donations are welcome. The concert series is free.
Jeffrey Engel presents “Music for the Birds”
Music historian Jeffrey Engel will present several instrumental works written by bird loving composers of the past 400 years during this two-part series on Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. $10 per person for both lectures.
Senior luncheon with Bob & Claudia Hughes
Enjoy a light lunch, music and dancing at The Litchfield Community Center from noon to 2 p.m. The lunch is free.
July 22: Menu: pizza and salad from Bill's Mobile Pizzeria. Music by Bob & Claudia Hughes. Pre-registration is required two days prior.
Lego pokemon engineering
Join Ash and Pikachu at The Litchfield Community Center to build, capture, train and explore the vast world of Pokemon with tens of thousands of LEGO parts in this LEGO Pokemon Engineering workshop July 26 – July 30 from 9 a.m.– noon. Cost is $180 for the week.
Chess wizards
This includes team chess games, snacks, tournaments and puzzles. Each “Wizard” receives a T-shirt, trophy and puzzle folder. Classes run from Aug. 2-6, 1-4 p.m. and cost $180for the entire week.
Summerfest family week: July 19 –22. Ths is free.
July 19: Family Movie – “The Mitchell’s vs. The Machines” (rated PG) at 1 p.m.
Family Magic Show & Cookout – There is a family dinner and magic show with “Matt Matthews Magic.” Cookout is at 5 p.m., magic show begins at 6 p.m.
July 20: “Monster Kidz Box Party” Each participant will create a one-of-a-kind work of art with professional SFX makeup artist and educator Tyler Green. Time: 1 p.m.
July 21: “Carnival Day” Blowup waterslide, face painting, balloon animals, cookout and more: Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
July 22: “Tie Dye Party.” Bring a piece of clothing to tie dye. All the other materials will be provided, as well as instruction. Time: 10 a.m.
For classes and programs, pre-registration is required by visiting www.thecommunitycenter.org or calling The Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-8302.