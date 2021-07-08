Litchfield (06759)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.