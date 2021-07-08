LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Community Center is offering the following activities:
Movie Mondays: July 12: Murder Mystery (PG13),
July 19: Enola Holmes (PG13), July 26: Our Souls At Night (TV14)
Summer Sunrise Serendade: Litchfield Community Center’s Summer Sunrise Serenade concerts continues:
Wednesday, Aug. 4: Wendy Kerner, harpist
Wednesday, Sept. 1: Dale Osterman, cellist, Vanessa Hammond, flautist
“Music for the birds”: Music historian Jeffrey Engel will present several instrumental works written by bird loving composers of the past 400 years during this 2 part series on Thursdays July 15 and Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per person for both lectures.
Senior luncheon with Bob and Claudia Hughes
Enjoy a light lunch, music and dancing, from noon to 2 p.m. and are free.
Thursday, July 22: Menu: Pizza & Salad from Bill's Mobile Pizzeria. Music by: Bob & Claudia Hughes. Lego Pokemon engineering: Join Ash and Pikachu to build, capture, train and explore the vast world of Pokemon with tens of thousands of Lego parts in this Lego Pokemon Engineering workshop July 26-30 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $180 for the entire week.
Chess wizards: Challenging chess lessons, games and prizes. Chess Wizards includes team chess games (like bughouse), recess time, snacks, tournaments and puzzles. Each “Wizard” receives a T-shirt, trophy and puzzle folder. Classes run from Monday Aug. 2 – Friday Aug. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. and cost $180 for the week.
Pre-registration and pre-payment for programs is required by visiting www.thecommunitycenter.org or calling 860-567-8302. The center is at 421 Bantam Road.