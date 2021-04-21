The Litchfield Community Center is offering the following events:
Movie Mondays
Enjoy a movie every Monday at The Litchfield Community Center at 1 p.m. Seating is limited, pre-registration is required. Bring a snack, beverage and seat cushion.
April 29: “The Secret: Dare to Dream”
Fitness with Janice
This is outdoors at The Litchfield Community Center in the fresh open air and sun for a non-stop 50-minute workout for both cardiovascular conditioning and muscle strengthening. Great for all ages and abilities. The class will use dumbbells, body weight, cardio intervals, and resistance bands. Instructor: Janice Connor. Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., $5. per person.
May 20: “Ballo in Maschera
Jeffrey Engel will detail the background of “Un Ballo in Maschera,” play musical highlights, and explain why laughter plays a part in such a dark subject. The lecture is at 1 p.m. Cost is $10. This is on ZOOM. Pre-registration is required to receive the Zoom link.
Beethoven: Prince of Music
The WSO presents Beethoven: Prince of Music at The Litchfield Community Center on Sunday April 25, from 3 – 4:30 p.m., featuring the AYA Trio performing Beethoven's "Archduke Trio."
There are two ways to enjoy this event. Purchase one of the limited tickets for the socially distanced in-person concert, or purchase the livestream, to watch at home while it's happening. Both options are $25. Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Visit www.waterburysymphony.org to purchase tickets.
“Let’s talk trash!” presentation
The Litchfield Community Center and the Town of Litchfield SMART Task Force (Save Money And Reduce Trash) presents “Let’s Talk Trash!” pre-cycling, recycling, upcycling at The Litchfield Community Center on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. This event is free. Pizza will served, BYOB please. Held outside under the “Community Center without Walls” tent.
Pre-registration for activities by visiting www.thecommunitycenter.org.