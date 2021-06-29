LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Community Center is offering the following events:
Movies: Mondays at 1 p.m.
July 5: Center Closed for the holiday
July 12: Murder Mystery (PG13)
July 19: Enola Holmes (PG13)
July 26: Our Souls At Night (TV14)
Summer Sunrise Serenade
The Litchfield Community Center’s Summer Sunrise Serenade concerts are as follows:
Wednesday, July 7: Hank Milligan, pianist
Wednesday, Aug. 4: Wendy Kerner, harpist
Wednesday, Sept. 1: Dale Osterman, cellist, Vanessa Hammond, flautist
Bring a lawn chair or blanket, performances will be held outdoors under a large tent, or inside if weather is inclement. Donations are welcome. The Concert Series is free. Pre-registration is required by visiting www.thecommunitycenter.org or calling 860-567-8302
Summerfest Sunset Concert Series
The SummerFest Concert Series continues on Saturday July 17 with the 50’s and 60’s, with country sounds of The Lustre Kings. Food and beverage service begins at 6 p.m. There will be strolling entertainment from 6-7 p.m. provided by Matica Arts & Magician Peter James. The Grounds open at 6 p.m. The concert is from 7–10 p.m, rain or shine. BYO chairs or blankets, age 18 and older are welcome. Tickets are $30 and are available at thecommunitycenter.org,The Litchfield Community Center or at the door the night of the show.
Lego Pokeman Engineering
Join Ash and Pikachu and build, capture, train and explore the vast world of Pokemon with tens of thousands of LEGO parts in this LEGO Pokemon Engineering workshop, July 26 – July 30, from 9 a.m.– noon. The cost is $180 for the entire week. Pre-registration and pre-payment is required by visiting www.thecommunitycenter.org or calling The Litchfield Community Center at 860-567-8302.
Chess wizards
Join The Litchfield Community Center for chess lessons, games and prizes. Chess Wizards includes team chess games (like bughouse), recess time (of course), snacks, tournaments and puzzles. Each “Wizard” receives a T-shirt, trophy and puzzle folder. Classes run from Aug. 2 – Aug. 6, from 1- 4 p.m. and cost $180 for the week. Pre-registration and pre-payment is required.
For more programs, visit the communitycenter.org or calling 860-567-8302.