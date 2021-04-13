Litchfield Community Center offers fly fishing class

LITCHFIELD — Richard Heffernon of the Northwestern Connecticut Trout Unlimited will be teaching an in-person, two- part series, “Fly Fishing Made Easy” on April 19 and 21 at 4 p.m, at the Litchfield Community Center, at 421 Bantam Road.
Each class will be about 60 minutes, and is open to all ages and abilities interested in fly fishing. Participants will learn the background, history, and best practices of fly fishing, along with hands-on casting practice.
Registration is free but space is limited. Visit thecommunitycenter.org to register, or call 860-567-8302.