LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Community Center is offering the following programs in May:
Movie Mondays: Enjoy a movie every Monday at The Litchfield Community Center at 1 p.m. Seating is limited, pre-registration is required. Bring snack, beverage and seat cushion. Register online at thecommunitycenter.org or call 860-567-8302.
May 10: “The Bookshop” (PG)
May 17: “A Fortunate Man” (TV-MA)
May 24: “The Last Laugh” (TV-MA)
Fitness with Janice — new program
This will be outdoors at The Litchfield Community Center in the fresh open air and sun for a great non-stop 50-minute workout for both cardiovascular conditioning and muscle strengthening. Every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., $5 per person.
Live, Learn, Lunch series
Healthy Living Lectures series
May 12: Healthy Sleep Habits
June 9: Memory Loss Prevention
Metropolitan Opera Talks
May 20, “Ballo in Maschera: Jeffrey Engel will detail the background of “Un Ballo in Maschera,” play musical highlights, and explain why laughter plays a part in such a dark subject. Lectures are at 1 p.m., cost is $10 per person and are on ZOOM.
“Tent Talk,” Outdoor lectures, under the tent
May 17 at 11:30 a.m.: “Let’s Talk Trash!” LCC and the Town of Litchfield SMART Task Force (Save Money And Reduce Trash) presents pre-cycling, recycling.
May 27 at 10 a.m. “Spiritual Experience”
June 2 at 6 p.m.: “The CT 169 Club”
June 7 at 11 a.m.: “Intro to Mindful Meditation”
June 15 at 11:30 a.m.: “Wealth Management”
Netflix series “Bridgertown” viewings
Monday evenings, May 17, 24, June 7, 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Thursday afternoons: May 20, 27, June 3, 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Each day we will show two full episodes. “Brits Brands” will provide English sweets for the final day of both showings.