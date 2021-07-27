LITCHFIELD — Litchfield Community Center is offering the following events in August. To register, call 860-567-8302 or visit thecommunitycenter.org. The Litchfield Community Center is at 421 Bantam Road.
Movie Mondays: Enjoy a movie every Monday at 1 p.m. Seating is limited.
Aug. 2: One Night in Miami (R)
Aug. 9: I Care A Lot (R)
Aug. 16: The Professor & The Madman (NR)
Aug. 23: I Am Woman (TV-MA)
Aug. 30: Penguin Bloom (TV14)
Summer Sunrise Serenade: The Litchfield Community Center’s Summer Sunrise Serenade concerts continues:
Aug. 4: Wendy Kerner, Harpist
Sept. 1: Dale Osterman, Cellist, Vanessa Hammond, Flautist
Bring a lawn chair or blanket, performances will be held outdoors under a large tent and inside if weather is inclement. Donations are welcome. The series is free.
Lego Pokemon Engineering:
Join Ash and Pikachu to build, capture, train and explore the vast world of Pokemon with tens of thousands of LEGO parts in this LEGO Pokemon Engineering workshop on July 26-30 from 9 a.m.-noon. Cost is $180 for the week.
Chess Wizards: There will be challenging chess lessons, exciting games and cool prizes. Chess Wizards includes team chess games recess time, snacks, tournaments and puzzles. Each “Wizard” receives a T-shirt, trophy and puzzle folder. Classes run Aug. 2-6, from 1-4 p.m. and cost $180 for the entire week.
Tent Talks Series Returns
The Litchfield Community Center’s “Tent Talk” continues with the following presentations taking place under a large tent in the parking lot. Each lecture is free (unless otherwise noted) and pre-registration is encouraged.
Aug.10, 1 p.m.: -Sharon Hospital “Better Balance” Gait, the process of walking and balance, are intricate movements. They rely on proper functioning from several areas of the body. Come learn how to better both of them with a physical therapist from Sharon Hospital.
Aug. 11, Noon: Food & Fitness For Heart Health Creating a healthy lifestyle does not have to be a daunting task.
Aug. 11, 6 p.m.: “The Urban Archaeologist” Greg Van Antwerp is a history hunter who has discovered numerous documents and artifacts. Since 2013, he has been sharing his passion for surprising historic finds in lively, lighthearted talks, teaching others how to find and preserve hidden history. Cost is $10. per person.
Aug. 19, 10 a.m.: Shamanic Journey. Based on the books by Sandra Ingerman and Michael Harner, professor Jan Dow will lead participants on a Shamanic Journey to the Lower World to get in touch with their power animal.
Aug. 25, 1 p.m.: Holistic Organizing, Practical, positive, tips and solutions to exploring what is underneath the clutter with kindness and heart.