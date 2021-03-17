Litchfield Community Center’s upcoming programs

LITCHFIELD — Here are some of the upcoming programs at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road.
Virtual grief support group, Fridays, March 19-May 7, 9:30-11 a.m., free on Zoom. For more information, call the Rev. Eileen Epperson at 860-605-6576.
Movie Mondays: 1 p.m. Seating is limited, pre-registration is required. Attendees bring own snack, beverage and seat cushion. Ned Devine; March 22: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; March 29: A Little Chaos.
Senior Medicare Patrol, Wednesday, March 24, 1 p.m., free on Zoom. Speaker Audrey Cole, SMP coordinator, will give a presentation on how to protect, detect and report Medicare fraud, errors and abuse. Topics will focus on COVID-19 and vaccine frauds. Pre-registration is required online.
Special Wednesday movie: “USS Indianapolis — The Final Chapter,” March 31, 1 p.m., free. Seats are limited. Pre-registration is required.
On-site “Sharper Minds” — ways to maximize cognitive health, Thursday, April 8, 11 a.m., free. Presenter Dr. Kevin Manning, Ph.D., neuropsychologist and associate professor of psychiatry at UConn Health in Farmington will speak at the community center. This talk will focus on lifestyle approaches to maximizing cognitive health and staving off dementia, discussing signs of normal aging vs. warning signs of dementia and appropriate steps to follow and recommendations for staying cognitively fit and maximizing brain health.
Virtual “History Comes to Life” — 160th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural address, Tuesday, April 13, 2 p.m., free on Zoom. Historian Mark Albertson, who will be at the center, will give this live presentation. This literary and oratorical commencement of the 16th president’s term in office will be highlighted against the backdrop of Southern states leaving the Union to form the Confederacy, an announcement said.
For more information or to register, call 860-567-8302 or visit thecommunitycenter.org.