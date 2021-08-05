Litchfield Community Center: Upcoming events

LITCHFIELD — Litchfield Community Center at 421 Bantam Road plans the following events. For more information, call 860-567-8302 and to register, visit thecommunitycenter.org.
The movie begins at 1 p.m., seating is limited, preregistration is appreciated. Aug. 9: I Care A Lot (R); Aug. 16: The Professor & The Madman (NR); Aug. 23 (center closed); Aug, 30: Penguin Bloom (TV14).
This series of concerts continue with Mystic Jammers, featuring reggae music, Friday, Aug. 6, 7-9:30 p.m. Food available from Rick’s Wings & Things and Bill’s Mobile Pizzeria, beverages from Mobile Pub, beginning at 6. Strolling entertainment 6-7 p.m. by Matica Arts and magician Peter James. Grounds open at 6, concert begins at 7, rain or shine, outdoors under large tent (inside if weather is bad). BYO chairs or blankets. Those 18 and older are welcome. Tickets, $30, available online or at door.
This free concert series continues Wednesday, Sept. 1, 8 to 9 a.m., with Dale Osterman, cellist, Vanessa Hammond, flautist, outdoors under a large tent (indoors if rain). Donations are welcome. Preregistration is required.
This series continues with the following presentations under a large tent in the parking lot. Lecture is free (unless otherwise noted) and preregistration is encouraged.
Tuesday, Aug. 10, 1 p.m.: Sharon Hospital: Better Balance.. Learning how to better walking and balance with a physical therapist.
Wednesday, Aug. 11, noon: Food & Fitness for Heart Health, Creating a healthy lifestyle and information on making healthy choices.
Wednesday, Aug. 11, 6 p.m.: Urban Archeologist. Greg Van Antwerp, a history hunter who has discovered numerous documents and artifacts, will share his historic finds. Cost is $10. Pre-registration and pre-payment is advised.
Thursday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m.: Shamanic Journey. Professor Jan Dow will lead participants on this journey to the “Lower World,” based on the books by Sandra Ingerman and Michael Harner.
Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1 p.m.: Holistic Organizing. Practical, positive tips and solutions to exploring what is underneath the clutter.
Music historian Jeffrey Engel returns on Thursday, Sept. 9, for a lecture on Fanny Mendelssohn (1805-1846), a musically gifted women from the 19th century. Engel will detail “The Other Mendelssohn’s” life, play excerpts from her oeuvre and explain why she didn’t have a more successful career. The free lecture runs from 1 to 2 p.m. Donations are welcome. In-person program will also be livestreamed. Preregistration is required.