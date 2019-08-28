BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
MORRIS CONCERTS: Summer Concert Series, Friday evenings beginning at 6 p.m.; free. August 30; Morris Town Beach: Morris’ Reading Room with Morris Beach & Recreation present MassConnFusion; food trucks.
TEEN MOVIE NIGHTS: The Teen Advisory Board at the Beekley Memorial Library, New Hartford, presents Teen Movie Nights. August 30, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Free, with snacks. For details or registration, go to https://www.beekleylibrary.org/ or call 860-379-7235.
COLEBROOK FAIR: Visit the 75th Annual Colebrook Fair, August 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in Colebrook, located at the intersections of Route 183 and Route 182A (set your GPS to 562 Colebrook Rd. for directions). Unique crafters, fun vendors, live music, great food, games, and prizes! The kids may enjoy face painting, a petting zoo, games and a Cardboard Boat Regatta. Enjoy the wildly successful 7th Annual Car Show. Free admission, free parking and free shuttle service around the fair. For more information, visit www.colebrookfair.weebly.com, see facebook @ colebrookctfair or email tocfair@gmail.com.
GOSHEN FAIR: 107th annual Goshen Fair, August 31, Sept. 1-2, Goshen Fairgrounds, Route 63, Goshen. Fair attractions include live music, contests, animals, vendors, a midway with rides, lumberjack demonstrations. For a full schedule visit www.goshenfair.org.
TORRINGTON MARKET: The Torrington Farmer’s Market is now open on Saturdays and Tuesdays at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 837 Charles Street. The market will be held every Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m. Vendors will be selling vegetables, fruits, pastry, bread, cheese, honey, plants, soap, teas and coffees and a food truck will be there. The market is held rain or shine. Also, this year periodically though out the season someone from the Connecticut Master Gardeners Association will be there to answer any questions.
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., every Saturday now through early fall. Produce, flowers and more, from Crooked Oak Farm, Howden Farm, Lone Silo, Frank n Nance’s health and beauty products, Tania’s Teatime herbal teas.
CONTRA DANCE: Contra Dance with O’Wryly, 7-0 p.m., August 31, $15, at White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Bring a picnic or snacks, BYOB. Preregistration and prepayment are required. Call 860-567-0857 or register online: www.whitememorialcc.org .
VESPER SERVICES: The summer series of Sunday evening Vesper Services and hymn sings, 7 p.m. Sundays though Sept. 1 at the Church in the Wildwood on Rte. 183 in North Colebrook. Each service will be led by a different Pastor from area churches.
ADDICTION ISSUES SERIES: The McCall Center for Behavioral Health presents “Addiction Issues for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and other Kin Raising Kin,” starting August 20 and continuing on Tuesday evenings for 8 sessions. Participants will explore their needs, emotions and self- care as they raise a child whose parent(s) are struggling with addiction. Baby-sitting and a light supper are provided. To register or learn more about this program, call Jan Lyon at Brooker Memorial at 860-489-1328 ext 129.
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
QUILTING GROUP: Quilts That Care meets the first and third Wednesdays at the Litchfield Community Center. Quilts that Care is a dynamic group of volunteers that make and donate handmade quilts to cancer patients. You don't have to be a quilter to join us. For more information, call Deb Van Steenberge at 860-782-1043 or email quiltsthatcare.deb@gmail.com
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
MEDITATION: Mindful Meditation, Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Harwinton Public Library, 80 Bentley Drive, Harwinton. Details, call 860-485-9113.
NATURE’S NURSERY: Nature’s Nursery Series, for ages 3-6, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, A.B. Ceder Room. Advanced registration is required. Space is limited and fills up quickly. Subject to availability. Members: $8/child per session, Non-members: $12/child per session.
CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT: Winsted Community Bookstore, 414 Main Street, Winsted, welcomes MuUyas Chamber Music, 7 p.m., Sept. 5, free. RSVP to winstedbooks@gmail.com
DEMOCRATS OPEN HEADQUARTERS: The Litchfield Democratic Town Committee (LDTC) invites the public to the opening of its campaign headquarters at 15 Meadow Street, Litchfield, 7-8:30 p.m., Sept. 5. Meet and greet the candidates running for municipal office and learn about the campaign. Refreshments will be available. For further information and upcoming events, go to www.litchfielddemocrats.com
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.
BETHLEHEM FAIR: The 95th Bethlehem Fair, Sept. 6, 5-9 p.m., Sept. 7-8, 8 a.m. at the fairgrounds, 384 Main Street North, Bethlehem, Route 61. Admission $9 adults, free 11 and under. Food, live entertaiment, contests and much more. Passes $18 all 3 days. Free parking. For information call the fair office, Barbara Parmelee, (203) 266-5350, or email: office@bethlehemfair.com
CHEMISTRY WORKSHOP: Imagine Nation Museum Chemistry Workshop, Sept. 7, 7 11 a.m., ages 7-11, Harwinton Public Library, 80 Bentley Drive, Harwinton. Details, call 860-485-9113
SUMMER’S HARVEST: Delve into Summer’s Harvest with Marlow Shami, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., A.B. Ceder room, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Bring a mat, dress for the weather, no fragrances. Members free, $5 guests. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Call 860-567-0857 or register online: www.whitememorialcc.org
COUNTRY DANCE: Traditional New England Country Dancing, 7 p.m., Sept. 7, Cornwall Town Hall. Square, circle and contra dances taught and called by Peter Stix. Live music by Betsy's Band. Suggested donation: $5-8/child, $10-15/adult, $25/family. Contact Debra@Motherhouse.us or 860-672-0229. All ages welcome and no partner necessary.
TWELVE MOONS: Twelve Moons Coffee House welcomes Famous Before We’re Dead, with Hal Lefferts (guitar, vocals, songwriting), James Lumsden (bass, vocals, songwriting) and John Burns (guitars, mandolin), 7-10 p.m., Sept. 7. Attendees contribute to the snack table and BYOB is permitted. Sign up for open mic starting at 6:30 p.m.
BOOK SIGNING: A book talk and signing with local author Betty Krasne, Kent Memorial Library, 3 p.m, Sept. 7, free. To register or for more information call the Library, 860-927-3761; email kmlinfo@biblio.org; stop by the Library; or visit kentmemoriallibrary.org.
BOOK TALK: A Book Talk with author of “Connecticut Made,” Cynthia Parzych, 1 p.m., Sept. 7, free. David M. Hunt Library, 63 Main Street, Falls Village. Details, call 860-824-7424, www.huntlibrary.org
LIVING HISTORY DAY: The Litchfield Green will be the site of a day honoring Litchfield’s Revolutionary War Patriots and their contribution to the 18th Century burgeoning new nation. All will be part of the town-wide celebration of Litchfield’s 300th Anniversary, Sept. 7 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible donation towards this free event can send a check to Litchfield Patriots, P.O.Box 1719, Litchfield, CT 06759-01719.
VETERAN CEREMONY: American Legion Post 44 of Bantam, Post 27 of Litchfield and Post 173 of Morris will honor Revolutionary War veterans during Litchfield’s Living History Day, Sept. 7. This will be the 359th Veteran of the Month ceremony and, in honor of Litchfield’s 300th Anniversary, it will be the first time it has not taken place at the All Wars Memorial in Bantam.
LODGE OPEN HOUSE: St. Paul's Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons open house, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7, at St. Paul's Masonic Lodge at 17 Meadow Street in Litchfield during Living History Day. For more information visit lodge011.ctfreemason.net or call 860-283-9963.
MUSHROOM PROGRAM: The 3 Foragers will visit Flanders Nature Center, Woodbury, 10 a.m. Sept. 7, $10 members, $15 guests, at the Flanders Sugar House which is located a quarter mile up from the intersection of Flanders and Church Hill Road in Woodbury. Children are welcome. Register online at www.flandersnaturecenter.org or call 203-263-3711, ext. 12, for more information.
