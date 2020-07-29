KENT FARMERS MARKET: The Kent Farmers market, 3-6:30 p.m., Fridays, May 22 until the end of October. It is located on Route 7 in Kent, just south of the monument.
SUMMER STEAM PROGRAMS: Summer S.T.E.A.M with the Litchfield Historical Society at Tapping Reeve Meadow, 10:30 a.m. July 17, 24, 31. $7 per class. Children ages five and up are invited to join Garden Educator, Olivia, to explore these topics throughout history with a read-aloud and engaging, hands-on activities. Masks required. Register at rb.gy/euajx9
FIVE SENSES FEST: Third annual Five Senses Festival, July 30-Aug. 2. safe, socially-distanced environment that incorporates wellness . A Supersensory Celebration kicks off the festivities July 30 featuring a collaborative performance from renowned composer, conductor, writer and performer Rob Kapilow, and gift bags including pre-packaged selections of curated snacks and wine from local farms and purveyors. For a full schedule, fees and other information, go to www.fivesensesfestival.com.
GRIEF SUPPORT: Grief support group, Fridays, 9:30-11 a.m., through Aug. 21, on Zoom. The group will reconvene at the Litchfield Community Center when possible. Led by Eileen L. Epperson, the group is a gift from the Friends of Hospice. Get the Zoom link and information at 860-605-6576.
COE PARK CONCERTS: The Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled its summer concert series; concerts are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at Coe Memorial Park’s Civic Center, from 7-9 p.m. Guests should bring blanket or chairs. Social distancing rules are in effect. If it rains, the concert is canceled and may be rescheduled. For information, email Parks and Recreation Director Brett Simmons at brett_simmons@torringtonct.org, or call 860-489-2274. July 31: The Opening Night Band, 70s, 80s covers.
SEWING WORKSHOP: Teen/Tween Sewing Workshop: Mythical Creature Bookmark, 5:30 p.m., July 31, for ages 9 and up, with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. RSVP required: please register by reserving an Eventbrite ticket; go to scovillelibrary.org.
MINECRAFT: Minecraft meet-up: Virtually virtual, Fridays, 7 p.m. through Aug. 14 with the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, for ages 8-12. To participate, you must have a computer and the PC/Mac version of Minecraft (tablet or console will not work for this event.) Attendance is limited to 15 attendees per week and registration is required. E-mail Molly at msalisbury@biblio.org to sign up, and you will receive the login information for our server.
FARMERS MARKET: The Torrington Farmers Market is open 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church parking lot, at 837 Charles St, under the trees. Because fresh produce is seasonal, the items for sale change weekly depending on what’s ripe.
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting June 6. Seedlings, plants, vegetables, cut flowers, eggs,beef, pork, maple syrup and more. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
WEEKLY MEDITATION: Deep Dive into Nature, Weekly Meditation with Marlow Shami and White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, 10 a.m., Aug. 1. Free virtual program hosted on Zoom and simulcast on The White Memorial Conservation Center’s Facebook page via Facebook Live. Pre-register at rb.gy/pbltuu
ADAPTABLE ANIMALS: Animal Adaptations with Gerri Griswold, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, on Zoom. For children and adults, 2 p.m., Aug. 1. This free virtual program will be hosted in Zoom and simulcast on The White Memorial Conservation Center’s Facebook page via Facebook Live. Pre-register: rb.gy/0bpooe
VETERAN OF THE MONTH: American Legion Post 44 of Bantam honors Howard “Bud” Harris, late of Bridgeport as its 370th consecutive Veteran of the Month ceremony, 10 a.m., Aug. 1, All-Wars Memorial on Route 202. Guests are asked to practice social distancing — wear a mask if you can’t maintain distance and stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19. Post 44 regrets that it will not be able to offer refreshments and social time after this ceremony.
FAIR FOOD DRIVE-THRU: In conjunction with Core Event Planning, Brooker Memorial and St. Maron Church present a Fair Food Drive-thru event, Aug. 1-2, 12-6 p.m. at the Goshen Fairgrounds. Tailgating is welcome, group sizes limited to 25 people. Sponsors are welcome: The Works, $1,000; Apple Fritter, $500; Corndog, $200; Spud, $100. For information, call 860-489-1238, ext. 113.
POET LAUREATE: The Torrington Historical Society presents Connecticut State Poet Laureate Margaret Gibson, 6 p.m., July 31, rain date Aug. 1, on the grounds of the Hotchkiss-Fyler House Museum, 192 Main Street. Seating limited, masks required, bring your own chairs or blanket. Reservations are required. For tickets go to www.torringtonhistoricalsociety.org.
HALF DAY MINDFULNESS: A Half-Day of Mindfulness” with Celia Landman, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 1. For information or to register for any of the following programs or our weekly in house programs visit: www.wisdomhouse.org , call 860-567-3163, or email programs@wisdomhouse.org
DRIVE IN MOVIE NIGHT: Drive-in movie night at Morris Town Beach, showing “The Sandlot,” free, donations welcome at the gate, with concessions for sale. Movie starts at about 8:15 p.m. Beach parking permits not needed.
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL: With Core Event Planning, Brooker Memorial and St. Maron Church will present a Food Truck Drive-Thru Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Aug. 1-2 at the Goshen Fairgrounds, Route 63 in Goshen. The event will feature Low and Slow, Johnny Potatoe, Ultimate Sundae, Deb’s Café, Chicken Shack, Dad’s Lemonade, Landon’s Lunch and Dolly’s Dogs. Tailgating welcome for groups no larger than 25 people. This event supports Brooker Memorial’s pediatric dental center, early learning and child care programs and its OT, PT and speech therapy programs, and St. Maron Church in Torrington.
SHEPAUG RIVER LECTURE: Edwin Matthews, president of the Shepaug River Association, presents a lecture about the Shepaug River on Zoom. Talks include a slideshow with photos from the collection at Gunn Historical Museum, followed by discussion with the audience. Lecture 2, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 3, “The Story of a River: Rallies to Save the Shepaug.” Free, registration required, go to www.gunnmuseum.org. Once you have registered, a link to the Zoom meeting will be shared with you.
STITCH & CHAT: Mondays starting June 29: “Stitch & Chat at the Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Open to all who love to knit, crochet, cross stitch, sew, embroider, etc. Bring your own project and share some time with others. Free, light refreshments available. Go to thecommunitycenter.org for details.
TEAL WALK: Tell Every Amazing Lady® is holding its 7th Annual Litchfield T.E.A.L.® Walk Sept. 19, in honor of National Ovarian Cancer Month. The annual event is held every September to celebrate the courage of ovarian cancer survivors and the strength of the families who have been touched by the disease, while spreading awareness to the public and raising money for research. Participants can register as virtual walkers so they can join us from anywhere. Register at www.tealwalk.org/litchfield. Cost to register as a walker is $20. Online registration is open until Sept. 7.
HEALTHY BRAIN: Litchfeld Community Center Tent Talk, “Brain-Healthy Tips to Prevent a ‘Brain Attack,” presented by Sharon Hospital stroke coordinator Melissa Braislin, 11 a.m., Aug. 3. Free. Pre-registration appreciated. Email info@thecommunitycenter.org or call us at 860-567-8302 to register or for more information.
MATH CLUB: Math Club, Mondays in August. 6-6:45 p.m. with the Scoville Memorial Library on Zoom, for ages 9-12. Work on math puzzles, games and challenging problem sets! The goal is to get excited about mathematical thinking before the start of the school year. Attend all sessions and earn a Pi sign iron-on patch. There is a class limit, so contact msalisbury@biblio.org to register.
DEMENTIA CARE: Hartford HealthCare’s Center for Healthy Aging presents a virtual five-part dementia caregiver series, 6-7:30 p.m., Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Dementia specialists and resource coordinators will lead the free programs. No registration is required. The Zoom virtual meeting ID number is 941 0181 5848.
BALANCE CLASS: Tuesdays starting June 30: “Connecting With Balance with Pilobolus at the Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield, 9:30-10:30 a.m., starting June 30, a series of one-hour workshops to help seniors. All levels welcome. $5 per class. Go to thecommunitycenter.org for details.
COE PARK CONCERTS: The Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled its summer concert series; concerts are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at Coe Memorial Park’s Civic Center, from 7-9 p.m. Guests should bring blanket or chairs. Social distancing rules are in effect. If it rains, the concert is canceled and may be rescheduled. For information, email Parks and Recreation Director Brett Simmons at brett_simmons@torringtonct.org, or call 860-489-2274. Aug. 4: Brian Mattiello, acoustic rock, country.
ARC BLOOD DRIVE: American Red Cross blood drive at the Litchfield Community Center, Route 202, Litchfield, Aug. 4. Call 800-733-2767 for appointment.
TEEN FOOD EVENT: Live teen Zoom event: Have Food - Will Travel, Cook-Along with Bruce! Travel the World with Your Taste Buds, Oliver Wolcott Library on Zoom, 3 p.m., July 29, Aug. 4, Aug. 12, for teens entering Grades 7 — 12. To access Zoom links for these events, go to the library’s website at www.owlibrary.org and subscribe to the library’s e-newsletter or click on the “Events” tab
CEMETERY ANNUAL MEETING: The annual meeting of the Pine Meadow Cemetery Association will be held at 7 p.m., Aug. 4, at St. John’s Church, memorial garden, on Church Street in Pine Meadow. Bring your own chair. Masks are required.
MOVEMENT DISORDERS: Hartford HealthCare’s Center for Healthy Aging holds a Virtual Movement Disorders Caregivers Support Group, which meets bi-monthly. Upcoming times and dates are 10-11 a.m., Aug. 4 and Aug. 18. To join the webinar, use rb.gy/0lhhtp. For more information or to RSVP, email Amanda.brill@hhchealth.org or jennifer.mccaughey@hhchealth.org.
STORM PREPAREDNESS: Hartford HealthCare’s Center for Healthy Aging presents a webinars on Storm Preparedness — Being Medically Ready, 10-11 a.m., Aug. 5. Kaitlin Cuas, transitional care nurse with Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, will present the program. To join the webinar, uuse https://rb.gy/6x8w7d
FREE WORKOUT: “Strength and Stability” free workout, for all ages, 10:30 a.m., Aug. 5, with Barkhamsted Recreation. For more information about Barkhamsted Recreation programs, email barkhamstedrec@barkhamsted.us
CHILDREN’S CONCERT: A special children’s concert featuring Tom T-Bone Stankus, on Zoom, 3 p.m., Aug. 5, $5 per person. Once registered online, ZOOM login information will be sent to you by email the week of the show. Contact Parks & Recreation at 860-489-2274 with any questions.Register at https://torringtonct.myrec.com/info/activities
TODDLER JAM: Toddler Jam with Johnny G, Scoveille Memorial Library, Salisbury, 11 a.m., on Thursdays, continues to early September, on Facebook Live. No RSVP needed. Enjoy music, dance, stories and songs. All ages welcome; parents too. Details at scovillelibrary.org.
MUSIC SESSIONS: Music Sessions at Wisdom House: Songwriting and Drum Circles, Thursdays, through Aug. 6. Ian Campbell and Chris Cirullo present back to back music sessions on Thursday evenings hosted by Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center in Litchfield. Each session is $15. To register, go to rb.gy/wpg1xq
BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: Podunk Bluegrass Festival, starts at noon Aug. 6, continues through Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. This event will be held at the Goshen Fairgrounds. For more information go to https://podunkbluegrass.com/
PRODUCE GIVEAWAY: Farmers to Families produce giveaway, 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 6, drive-up event, Torrington Middle School. Presented by Friendly Hands Food Bank. For information call 860.482.3338
REPTILE PROGRAM: Reptile Roll Call with Carrie Szwed, Education Director, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, on Zoom, 4 p.m., Aug. 6. This free virtual program will be hosted in Zoom and simulcast on The White Memorial Conservation Center’s Facebook page via Facebook Live. Pre-register: https://rb.gy/reijlk
19TH AMENDMENT: This year marks 100 years since the 19th Amendment passed, granting women the right to vote. Join the Gunn Memorial Library and Gunn Historical Museum as we welcome back Historian Mark Albertson to discuss this landmark event on Zoom, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Visit www.gunnlibrary.org for the Zoom link.
GUITAR CONCERT: LIVE Zoom Event: An Evening of Classical & Latin Guitar with Lorena Garay, 7 p.m., Aug. 6, with the Oliver Wolcott Library. To access Zoom links for these events, go to the library’s website at www.owlibrary.org and subscribe to the library’s e-newsletter or click on the “Events” tab.