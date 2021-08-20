NEW MILFORD — The Litchfield County Artisans’ inaugural Craft Festival will be held rain or shine on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m-4 p.m. on the grounds of the New Milford VFW on Avery Road, just off Route 202.
This free, family-friendly event will have approximately 30 local artisans displaying and selling their unique specialties, including candles, tie dye, woodcraft, handmade jewelry, photography, soaps, home décor, and more.
Also on site will be food trucks, fresh flowers, face painting, henna tattoos, massages, and hair braiding. Come out and support local craftspeople.