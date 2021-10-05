The Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation is awarding $55,000 worth of “critical” grants this year.
The nonprofit covers 20 towns in the northwest corner of the state, including Litchfield, Goshen, New Hartford and Torrington.
Nicole Carlson Easley, the foundation’s vice president of communications and digital media, said they’re looking to distribute the grants to public charities and faith-based organizations in that area.
“Our community foundation has about 280 funds, which are philanthropic funds,” Easley said. “Some of these are established by living donors who created donor-advised funds. They are people who want to make a difference in their community. They have resources and want to make northwest Connecticut a better place to live.”
This round of grants, she said, come out of two funds: the Draper Foundation Fund and the Marion Wm. and Alice Edwards Fund.
This funding, Easley explained, is intended to cover what they describe as critical grants.
“That is money that is specifically set aside for basic needs organizations who have year-end needs. They get the resources they need at the end of the year,” Easley said. “The critical needs grants go towards nonprofits that work in the space of immediate basic needs. We’re talking about hunger, shelter, access to medications. These are things people need immediately. They are connected to the vulnerable population of northwest Connecticut.”
In previous years, critical grants have gone to a variety of places, including child care centers, food banks, social services and youth service bureaus.
“There might be a grant to stock the food pantry or buy grocery store gift cards,” Easley said. “It might support things needed for a homeless shelter. It’s those types of things.”
Grant applications are due Oct. 22. They expect to distribute the grants in December.
“It’s a special application,” Easley said. “Nonprofits that work in the area can apply for grants for this program.”
Outside of these special grants, Easley said the foundation does cycle grants three times a year that organizations can apply for as well.
She also wants to let people know that anyone who wants to give can use the foundation to set up a planned giving process.
“We want our nonprofits to know we’re here,” Easley said. “The folks who make those possible are the philanthropic people who establish the funds. We couldn’t do what we do without them. I’m always happy when we have more visibility around planned giving.”
Easley said it’s those people who make these kinds of grants possible.
“There’s an amazing impact that local philanthropy has on northwest Connecticut,” Easley said. “It’s these philanthropic folks who set up discretionary funds or who give through estate planning...they make so much possible within our communities. I always want to encourage and increase visibility around the fact that you can make a huge impact in your community by looking to give locally.”