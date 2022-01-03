WASHINGTON — The ASAP! nonprofit is seeking the most creative young video game designers for their upcoming game design celebration.
The nonprofit, which is based in Washington but services all of northwest Connecticut, said they are an arts-infused educational organization.
“Our hands-on programming fosters awareness of how the arts, humanity and learning are all interconnected,” said its program director Ali Psomas. “We approach education through project-based learning or child-led learning. Kids engage so much more when they feel empowered to do so. It’s just a different approach to education than standard schooling.”
This is the second year that ASAP! has hosted its celebration of young game designers, as they seek submissions from students in grades three through 12.
“So many kids don’t have the opportunity to explore video game development,” Psomas said. “I do know that some schools offer programming and some departments are helping to support it. There’s so much creativity in video game design that people really don’t realize. I know parents can say ‘These kids and video games’ but there’s so much art and storytelling and creativity that goes into that and we really want to highlight it.”
The idea came from one of the nonprofit’s board members, Andrew Linde, who has a media company and experience in game design.
Psomas said this opportunity can turn a child’s passion for video games into a potential career if it resonates with them.
“I feel like I just want to encourage students to really give it a try,” Psomas said. “We’re just asking for an idea. I just want to encourage kids to enter their ideas. I hope they do and I hope we get more and more each year and that this celebration continues to grow. With all the children who play video games, they should understand the development and design behind what they spend so much time doing. It’s a remarkable feeling.”
ASAP! is asking young game designers to submit a multi-step plan for their most creative video game idea centered around the theme of nature. Submissions include an elevator pitch, design goals, a core gameplay loop, drawings and story elements like the narrative, setting and characters.
The young game designers who are selected will get the chance to participate in the nonprofit’s “game jam” weekend from Feb. 25 through Feb. 27 that will pair them with professionals of the game design world who will work with them and make their idea come to virtual life.
“We organize teams of professional game designers and developers,” Psomas said. “Each team has a voice over artist, a developer and a programmer. They are people from all over the country. We have them come and they work for three days in February and they meet with the young game designer for an hour each of those days.”
Psomas said it was interesting to see the inaugural experience last year, as their young game designers would explain their vision and take ownership over the project.
“It was fun last year when the game developers met with them on Saturday,” Psomas said. “Some of the student feedback was ‘I don’t like that. I don’t picture it like that. Can you change it?’ And they changed it. It’s really a give-and-take. The kids have a level of authority which they do because it’s their game and the developers are working with them.
Those interested in submitting should visit asapct.org for more information. Submissions are due Feb. 1. The nonprofit will select its winners on Feb. 15 and will host a live stream on March 20 at 2 p.m. showing off the finished projects.