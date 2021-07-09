LITCHFIELD — The following Litchfield County students were named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt.
* Evan Janssens, a sophomore psychology major from Harwinton and a graduate of Lewis S. Mills High School.
* Jacob Burcroff, a junior engineering major from Lakeville and a graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
* Elizabeth Grabner, a senior history and secondary education major from New Milford and a graduate of New Milford High School.
* Kaitlyn Root, a senior psychology and criminology major from Thomaston and a graduate of Thomaston High School.
* Elizabeth Cupo, a junior music and elementary education major from Warren and a graduate of Wamogo Regional High School.
* Rachael Shepard, a May graduate psychology major from Watertown and a graduate of Taft School.