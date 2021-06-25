LITCHFIELD COUNTY — The following local students were recently named to the University's Dean's List by Northeastern University in Mass. for the spring semester, which ended in May.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY — The following local students were recently named to the University's Dean's List by Northeastern University in Mass. for the spring semester, which ended in May.
* Morris resident Laura DeLorenzo, majoring in physical therapy
* New Milford resident Christina Khalil, majoring in biochemistry
* New Milford resident Chloe Fisher, majoring in business administration
To achieve the Dean's List distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0, and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career.