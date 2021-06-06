LITCHFIELD COUNTY — In partnership with the State of Connecticut, with funding from the American Rescue Plan, the Northwest CT YMCA has been awarded three state grants to provide free and low-cost camperships to qualifying local youth that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
These two-week camperships will be offered to those who qualify, and additional free/low-cost weeks may be available if grant funding allows. Grant funding is aimed to serve students who would otherwise not have access to summer camp or programs. The camps will respond to students’ academic, social, and emotional needs and primarily address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on major racial and ethnic groups, children from low-income families, children with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, and children and youth in foster care, an announcement said.
The Northwest CT YMCA offers four camp experiences that are open and available all summer. Additional financial aid may be available to help with the cost of weeks beyond the two-week camperships. It is the goal of the Y to provide services for persons who desire to participate in the activities and benefits of the Y, the announcement said.
Those not able to pay the full fee may be awarded some assistance based on their demonstrated need. The application to qualify for the free and low cost camp experiences is available at its Torrington and Winsted locations and at nwcty.org.