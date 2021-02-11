Litchfield: Decoding public monument is topic of virtual talk

LITCHFIELD —The League of Women Voters of Litchfield County will partner with the Litchfield Historical Society to offer a Zoom talk called “Hidden in Plain Sight: Decoding Public Monuments” on Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. To receive the link. sign up at www.registration@LitchfieldHistoricalSociety.org.
The speaker will be David Anthone, the supervisory historic preservation officer of the General Services Administration. Anthone’s government role is within historic preservation and public art, while his art practice focuses on painting, conceptual work and ready-mades, at his studio in Roxbury.
Anthone will address the debate this past year about public monuments and how they stimulate feelings about the historical narrative. He will explore what story is being told through monuments, who is telling the story, and what was the original intent of the monument and its impact to current communities.