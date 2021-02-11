Litchfield: Decoding public monument is topic of virtual talk

Litchfield (06759)

Today

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.