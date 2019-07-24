LITCHFIELD — David, Jack and Peter Baker, co-owners of Litchfield Distillery, are committed to the hard work it takes to protect the environment and reduce their company’s environmental impact. In the four years the distillery has operated in the former home of Arts in Architecture, across the street from Wamogo Regional High School, they have operated with a farm-to-bottle-to-farm philosophy, which focuses on how to reduce and reuse raw materials associated with the distillation process.
Jack Baker shared that he has solar panels at his own home, and it seemed a perfect next step to install them on the flat roof of the Distillery. “Going solar has been on our radar for some time,” he said. “It’s a fairly complicated transition that took a lot of planning, but we’re excited to be crossing the goal line.” The project was contracted to Newtown-based Smart Roofs to install 104 solar panels on the building’s roof. Since the panels lay flat on a flat roof, they are nearly invisible from ground view and no roof penetration was required.
“We estimate that our panels will provide close to 100 percent of our electrical needs moving forward,” said Baker, “and the $200,000 investment is expected to be recouped in three to four years.”
CEO Joe Chenoweth of Smart Roofs said, “Litchfield Distillery was a particularly interesting project for Smart Roofs Solar because we were able to use a USDA Grant to help the Distillery run on 100 percent green power. We guided them through the entire process of qualifying for solar tax credits, plus securing utility incentives of $125,000 directly from Eversource over a span of 15 years. All combined, the system will pay for itself in about 4 years. Jack’s passion for this project and his business made our job easy! We are proud to have helped the distillery reduce the utilities need to burn over 2,600,000 pounds of coal for their energy. The carbon footprint of the system is equivalent to planting 61,000 trees. Drink responsibly and make energy responsibly.”
Another major conservation effort at the Distillery comes into play, as barrels used for producing bourbon can only be used once. The Distillery wanted to ensure used barrels found a home for secondary use, so regional craft beer companies and wineries repurpose Litchfield Distillery’s retired bourbon barrels to create new offerings. The products benefit from the barrels’ woodsy notes and residual bourbon flavors. Baker also noted that their unused well on the property is employed for geothermal cooling during the distillery process, since the company now uses city water.
“Protecting the environment is a long-term commitment,” continued Baker. “Whether our efforts are large or small, our goal is that everything adds up to create a significant positive impact.”
Litchfield Distillery is open for tours and tastings at 569 Bantam Road in Litchfield and can be contacted at info@litchfielddistillery.com or 860-361-6503. Visit www.litchfielddistillery.com/ for more information.