LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Democratic Town Committee (LDTC) has endorsed 16 candidates to run in the Nov. 2 municipal election.

The endorsements, made at the LDTC’s special meeting on July 20, are:

First Selectman: Denise Raap

Selectmen: Jodiann Tenney and Jeff Zullo

Board of Finance: Matt Blasavage

Board of Finance alternates: Jennine Lupo and Sam Olmsted

Board of Education: Tim Breslin, David Foss, David Pavlick, and Tina Reardon

Planning and Zoning: Burke Gibney, Michael LaHart and Robert Lupo

Planning and Zoning alternates: Abby Conroy and Michael Kelly

Board of Assessment Appeals: Gayle Carr

To learn more about these boards and positions, visit litchfielddemocrats.com/boards-and-commissions.

