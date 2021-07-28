LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Democratic Town Committee (LDTC) has endorsed 16 candidates to run in the Nov. 2 municipal election.
The endorsements, made at the LDTC’s special meeting on July 20, are:
First Selectman: Denise Raap
Selectmen: Jodiann Tenney and Jeff Zullo
Board of Finance: Matt Blasavage
Board of Finance alternates: Jennine Lupo and Sam Olmsted
Board of Education: Tim Breslin, David Foss, David Pavlick, and Tina Reardon
Planning and Zoning: Burke Gibney, Michael LaHart and Robert Lupo
Planning and Zoning alternates: Abby Conroy and Michael Kelly
Board of Assessment Appeals: Gayle Carr
To learn more about these boards and positions, visit litchfielddemocrats.com/boards-and-commissions.