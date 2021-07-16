Litchfield Economic Development Commission sponsoring top hotdog competition

LITCHFIELD — Through July 21, local restaurants are competing to be crowned Litchfield’s Top Dog for their special hot dog creations. Guests who enjoy the Dogs can scan a QR code on table tents in each restaurant to cast a vote.
When posting photos of the Dogs on Facebook and Instagram, make sure to tag @visitlitchfieldct (Visit Litchfield CT) to share, and on Instagram use the #LitchfieldDogDays hashtag so everyone can see all the best Dogs.
The winner will be announced on National Hot Dog Day, July 21, at the evening Concert on the Green. The “Dog Days of Summer” contest is sponsored by the Litchfield Economic Development Commission.
Participants (so far) include Gooseboro Drive-In LLC., The Village Restaurant In Litchfield Ct, Market Place Tavern at The Old Litchfield Jail, Toast & Co., Meraki, Ollie's Pizza, Bohemian Pizza and Tacos, Mockingbird Kitchen & Bar, Wood's Pit BBQ, Patty's Restaurant and Popey's Ice Cream Shoppe.
Note: @theCorner has also joined in.