Litchfield EMTs train Morris staff how to save a life

MORRIS – A recent collaboration between Town Hall and the Litchfield Volunteer Ambulance helped 18 Morris employees becoming certified in CPR and AED, or automated external defibrillator use, according to a release.
“We are grateful to LVA Chief John Pudlinski and EMTs Tom Mancinone and Cody Esajerg, who did an excellent job teaching the course,” First Selectman Tom Weik said. “We now have AEDs available at town buildings throughout Morris, and employees who know how to use them.”
The instructors used adult and child “dummies” for hands-on training in how AEDs and CPR are used in various emergency situations, the release said.