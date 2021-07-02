LITCHFIELD — In June, Litchfield Garden Club (LGC) members, spouses and friends took a Visiting Gardens Tour organized by Chairperson Nancy Post. Four properties were opened for the self-guided four-hour tour.
There was a formally structured English garden, a rolling landscape leading to a river, a meandering woodland property abutting a reservoir and an intimate garden on an “island” with lake views, an announcement said.
The Garden of Glen and Lara Hillman, in the Borough of Litchfield’s Historic District
The Hillman Garden has been featured in a national garden magazine. In 2022, the couple’s garden is scheduled to open to visitors through the Garden Conservancy.
The Garden of Bruce Schnitzer and Alexandra Champalimaud, in the Borough of Litchfield’s Historic District.
The Schnitzer/Champalimaud Garden is currently being documented by the LGC’s Garden History & Design Committee for submission to the Garden Club of America’s Archives of American Gardens at the Smithsonian Institution.
The Garden of Frank Fontana and Andrew Becker
This property is primarily in the town of Thomaston with a section located in Litchfield. The garden abuts a deeply wooded landscape where the homeowners have created a winding pathway leading to a picturesque reservoir.
The Garden of James Lamond
This property is located on Deer Island in Bantam on Bantam Lake. The homeowner has taken a modest property on a rocky hillside and created an abundance of beauty with serene lake views.